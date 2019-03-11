Boonville Clydesdales ranch welcomes first foal of 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONVILLE, Mo. — There's a new member of the famous Budweiser Clydesdales at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville.

Carly, the first foal of 2019, was born earlier the month.

Those interested in meeting Carly and the rest of the Clydesdales can do so starting Saturday, March 23.

“We had record-breaking attendance at Warm Springs Ranch in 2018 and we’re excited to welcome even more guests this season to see these gentle-giants first-hand,” Warm Springs Ranch herd manager Mark Boese said in a news release. “Each year, we welcome up to two dozen foals, and we’re looking forward to teaching our guests how these majestic animals are bred, raised and cared for.”

The mid-Missouri ranch, also a state-of-the-art breeding facility, is where all Budweiser Clydesdales now train too.

While training sessions are not available for the public to watch, you may just find yourself lucky enough to catch a glimpse of a training session if you take a daily or VIP tour. Tours cost $15 per person. If you're interested in a VIP tour, that costs $500 and can accommodate up to 15 guests.

