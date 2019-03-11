Family says murder victim was not perfect, but didn’t deserve to die

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The family of an unsolved homicide victim is pleading Monday for witnesses to come forward and help police bring a killer to justice.

Detectives have had few leads in the death of Justin Powell.

The victim's family admits that they did not approve of everything Powell did in his life, but they say that doesn't justify his killing.

Detectives say someone shot and killed Powell in June of 2018, near the intersection of Linwood Boulevard and Agnes Avenue.

Powell had been driving a Dodge Charger, and police found his body in the driveway of a vacant house in the middle of the block.

Witnesses have described seeing a dark colored car leaving the area, but that's about the only lead detectives have had.

Powell's sister says her brother had taken a shower at her home earlier that day, but she also says she didn't know his friends, people she's referred to as his family in the streets.

"He kept his friends separate from his family," Janae Powell said, the victim's sister. "So I don’t know who he was hanging out with, that he was involved with or anything like that. I knew one side of him. Some people say they knew another side of him, which I don’t agree with. It’s just I don’t know that side of him. I see one side of him, not the other."

His sister says Justin Powell had spent some time behind bars, but was still loved by his family. He is survived by a 4-year-old son,1-year-old daughter and an adopted daughter.

Detectives say there are a lot of apartments in the crime scene area. Anyone with information should call the TIPS hotline. Up to a $10,000 reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.