Kansas City Royals sign veteran catcher Martin Maldonado to one-year contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have officially signed veteran catcher Martin Maldonado to a one-year deal after Salvador Perez suffered a season-ending injury.

The Royals announced Monday they’ve agreed to terms with the 32-year-old, who will now begin his ninth season in the major leagues with the Royals. Terms of the contract were not publicly released, but sources tell ESPN Maldonado will make $2.5 million.

Maldonado spent last season with the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros with 111 starts, third most in the American League.

Behind the plate he had a 45.5 percent caught stealing percentage, the second best in the MLB — behind only Perez. He was also a Gold Glove winner at catcher in 2017.

Offensively, Maldonado had a .225 average with nine home runs and 44 RBIs between the Astros and the Angels.

The team has now placed Perez on the 60-day injury list. Perez injured his ulnar collateral ligament during a spring training workout. Doctors determined he would need Tommy John surgery, which would keep him out of the 2019 season.

The Royals also have Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria as catchers on their 40-man roster.