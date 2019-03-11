Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Less than two years after a $1 million makeover, the Meyer Circle Seahorse Fountain is once again in need of a repair job.

“It makes me very sad because we just spent so much time getting it completely replenished and back up and going,” said Sandy Bradt, who lives near the fountain. “And it was gone for a long time.”

In 2017, neighborhood groups and private foundations raised just over $1 million to completely renovate the 94-year-old fountain. Prior to that, the fountain had been dry and dormant since 2015.

Kansas City Parks and Recreation officials tell FOX4 they first noticed a large chunk of the fountain’s lower bowl, which included a sculpture of a lion’s face, had crumbled into the basin floor.

City officials do not suspect vandalism and expect private foundations to, once again, cover the cost of repairs. But unfortunately, the city doesn’t anticipate the Meyer Circle Fountain to be functional in time for the city’s "Fountain Day" on April 16.

Many neighbors who drive, and walk, around the fountain on a regular basis said they believe it’s important to put the pieces back together.

“I think there’s something unique about the Ward Parkway in general,” said Charles Gorodetzky, a retired physician who takes daily walks around the fountain. “And that’s a piece of Ward Parkway. It’s a piece of Kansas City history.”