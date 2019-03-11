KC Forum: KCPL, Counseling and Safety-Proofing
2019-09 . I host a public affairs radio show each Sunday morning from 6:30 to 7am on Q104FM and KC102FM. This week’s show highlights a big issue in the metro and across the country, human trafficking. Restoration House helps those victims. Chuck Caisley from KCPL helps us understand how the energy company deals with weather issues like snowstorms. And Charlie’s House is
helping families child-proof their homes.
Executive Producer: Cadie Connors
Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne
Engineer: Ed Walker
Voice: Doug Medlock
Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com
https://www.eldersmusic.com/tour-dates