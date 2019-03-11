× KC Forum: KCPL, Counseling and Safety-Proofing

2019-09 . I host a public affairs radio show each Sunday morning from 6:30 to 7am on Q104FM and KC102FM. This week’s show highlights a big issue in the metro and across the country, human trafficking. Restoration House helps those victims. Chuck Caisley from KCPL helps us understand how the energy company deals with weather issues like snowstorms. And Charlie’s House is

helping families child-proof their homes.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com

https://www.eldersmusic.com/tour-dates