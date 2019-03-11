× KC Forum: Babysitter App, Goodwill and Trafficking

2019-10 I host a public affairs radio show each Sunday morning from 6:30 to 7am on Q104FM and KC102FM. This week’s show highlights the work that Goodwill does in the community including being an inclusive employer who is sending one of their employees off to the Special Olympics oversears. We will also talk about a big issue in the metro and across the country, human trafficking. And if you have kids you know what an issue finding a babysitter can be, well, a family decided to help other parents with babysitting and they created an app to do so.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com

https://www.eldersmusic.com/tour-dates