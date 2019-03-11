× Man in jail for kidnapping and other charges escaped from Pettis County jail overnight

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. — Officials in Pettis County are asking for help to locate an inmate who escaped from jail Sunday night.

Travis Lee Davis, 30, was being held on a $110,000 bond for charges including kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a minor, domestic assault, resisting arrest, and parole violation. He has not yet been charged with escaping from the jail. The sheriff’s office said they expect those charges later in the day.

The sheriff’s office said Davis is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He also has several tattoos including an eye within a triangle on the front of his neck. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray pants.

If you see Davis, please call Pettis County Sheriff’s Office at (660) 827-0052. Authorities say Davis could be dangerous and you should not approach him.