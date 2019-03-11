One person hospitalized, two pets killed in Buckner apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUCKNER, Mo. -- An early morning fire destroyed apartments in Buckner on Monday, and claimed the lives of two pets. FOX4's Kera Mashek reports firefighters from Fort Osage, Sni Valley and Central Jackson responded to the blaze at about 3 a.m. at Central and Madison streets.

Emergency responders took one person to a hospital for smoke inhalation, a neighbor managed to pull two elderly residents to safety.

Investigators say that no working smoke alarms were found in the damaged apartments, and firefighters gave out free alarms to neighbors who were unaffected.

Six people are looking for a place to stay, and Heart of God Fellowship Church is taking donations to help them. FOX4's Kera Mashek will have more details about this fire and recovery efforts during newscasts at 5 and 6 p.m.