Reports say Chiefs expected to sign safety Tyrann Mathieu

Posted 6:38 pm, March 11, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs addressed their biggest weakness on the first day of free agency by signing former Houston Texans safety Tryann Mathieu. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mathieu is expected to sign a three-year, $42 million contract.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport is also reporting about the impeding free agent deal, saying Mathieu was their top target.

The Chiefs finished next-to-last in passing defense last season. Pro Football Focus rated Mathieu the 21st safety, giving him accolades for his pass coverage. Mathieu earned notoriety during college at LSU for his ability to create turnovers, earning the nickname “Honey Badger”.

His best season as a pro came during the 2015 season with the Arizona Cardinals when he was named an All-Pro, and went to the Pro Bowl after creating six turnovers, five were interceptions. He’s primarily played free safety, but did appear at corner last season for the Texans. It remains to be seen how he’ll mesh with Eric Berry.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes appears to be on board with the signing:

