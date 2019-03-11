Road closures begin Monday as crews prepare for Big 12 Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big 12 basketball is once again coming to downtown Kansas City, and that means traffic nightmares if your drive takes you past the Sprint Center.

Street closures begin at 10 a.m. Monday when road crews raise the metal posts and start bringing out those large orange street closed signs.

They do this every year to make sure the tens of thousands of fans who come to town to root on their team stay safe while going to the game.

Here’s when closures begin:

Starting Monday at 10 a.m., the streets in red – Grand and 14th Street between Grand and Walnut – will shut down.

Then Tuesday at 10 a.m., the streets in blue – Walnut and 14th between Main and Walnut – will also shut down.

Once a street closes, it will remain closed until 6 a.m. Sunday.

City officials believe the streetcar and bus service will make it even easier than ever for fans to get from their hotels to the games without having to worry about finding a parking space or navigating road closures.

Games start Wednesday night. K-State, the number one seed, and Kansas, the number three seed, don’t play until Thursday. The Wildcats take on the winner of the TCU-Oklahoma State game while the Jayhawks play Texas Thursday night.