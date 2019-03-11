Romanian man sentenced for placing skimming devices on QuikTrip ATMs in KC metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Romanian man who is in the country illegally has been sentenced for his role in placing skimming devices on ATMs inside of QuikTrip stores in Olathe, KCK and Riverside.

David Velcu, also known as Luca Antoni, 24, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in federal prison without parole on Monday. Velcu is a Romanian national who is in the country illegally. At the time of his arrest, he was living in Anaheim, California.

In September 2018, Velcu pleaded guilty to charges that he had illegal access to people’s debit and credit card information.

According to federal prosecutors, Velcu admitted that he engaged in a scheme using skimmers and pin cameras at ATM locations in Olathe, KCK and Riverside QuikTrip locations. He would get the information and pin numbers and then transfer that information to magnetic strip cards that he would use to withdraw money.

His crimes took place between April 7 and April 9, 2018.

Independence police stopped his car on April 10, 2018 and discovered Velcu driving with a fake Italian driver’s license with the name Luca Antoni. When officers searched the car, they found a wallet with a Romanian ID card with his real name. They also found re-encoded magnetic strip cards, super glue and crow bars.

Also in the car were his wife, infant son and his teenage brother in law. Velcu’s wife told investigators that she and her brother had entered the U.S. illegally.

A search of Velcu’s hotel room found 78 re-encoded gift cards and three laptop computers that had more than 1,000 compromised card numbers. They also found equipment needed to install skimming devices.