Some KCKPS students will have to go to school two days longer due to weather

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kan. school district officials decided how to handle make up days due to numerous cancellations caused by inclement weather.

According to the district’s website, some students will be in a school a little longer every day. Seniors have two more days tacked on to their school year. However, the changes won’t effect the bus schedules. These changes won’t impact pre-school start and end times. The last day will remain as May 23 unless there are more snow days. Seniors last day will be May 17.

The new school hours are listed below:

Additional minutes for all K-12 students:

The first bell time will be 8 minutes earlier for schools. The end bell will be 7 minutes later for schools. However, this will NOT require changes to bus schedules.

School hours are now the following:

High Schools 7:17 a.m. to 2:27 p.m. (Wednesdays: 7:17 a.m. to 12:27 p.m.) Harmon High School Schlagle High School Washington High School Wyandotte High School 8:02 a.m. to 3:12 p.m. (Wednesdays: 8:02 a.m. to 1:12 p.m.) Sumner High School



Middle Schools 7:42 a.m. to 3:02 p.m. (Wednesdays: 7:42 a.m. to 12:57 p.m.) Argentine Arrowhead Central Coronado Eisenhower Northwest Rosedale West



Alternative Schools 7:42 a.m. to 3:02 p.m. (Wednesdays: 7:42 a.m. to 12:57 p.m.) Bridges Fairfax



Elementary Schools: 8:07 a.m. to 3:22 p.m. (Wednesdays: 8:07 a.m. to 1:22 p.m.) New Stanley 8:22 a.m. to 3:37 p.m. (Wednesdays: 8:22 a.m. to 1:37 p.m.) Eugene Ware Frances Willard Grant Mark Twain McKinley Noble Prentis Quindaro Stony Point North Stony Point South T. A. Edison Welborn W.A. White

8:52 a.m. to 4:07 p.m. (Wednesdays: 8:52 a.m. to 2:07 p.m.) Banneker Bethel Caruthers Claude Huyck Douglass Emerson Frank Rushton Hazel Grove John Fiske John F. Kennedy Lindbergh M.E. Pearson New Chelsea Parker Silver City White Church Whittier



Additional days for seniors:

In order to be certain our high school seniors have the required number of instructional minutes, the school district will extend the school year by two days for our high school seniors. As a result of this change, seniors are now required to attend school on Thursday, May 16 and Friday, May 17. As a result, the last day of school for seniors will NOT be May 15 as previously stated, but will be May 17 instead. The additional minutes to the school day also apply to seniors.

Bus service will not be impacted by the additional minutes or the additional days. Bus pick up and drop off times will not change.