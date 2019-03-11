Thousands of free prom dresses, tuxes available for teens at Lee’s Summit church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Prom season is coming up, and many metro teens are already planning for the big dance.

Between hair, makeup, dresses and shoes, the cost of prom can add up quickly. But a church in Lee's Summit is donating prom attire so all students can enjoy their experience for free.

For the last 15 years, the Woods Chapel Church Prom Boutique has donated dresses to hundreds of local teens. It started with 300 gowns, and now there are 3,000 beautiful dresses to choose from. Last year, the church served girls from more than 150 different schools.

Girls can come in and try on dresses. When they make their selection, there's a seamstress on site to make alterations if necessary. They can also pick out matching purses, shoes and jewelry.

Boys are included, too. There's a selection of tuxes, shirts, shoes and everything that goes with them.

The donations are available for everyone. There aren't any income restrictions. Organizers said it's the church's mission to give back and help as many people as possible.

"People come here from all walks of life and they all leave here smiling," volunteer Christy Barber said. "We have some moms who leave here crying because their little girl is going to go to the prom. Dad may have been laid off last week and how are you gonna buy the dress? We just make that all possible."

The Prom Boutique is open Wednesday through Friday from 3 -7 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.