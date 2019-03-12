Chiefs expected to sign former Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson, reports say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reports say the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign former Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson on the first day of free agency.

Multiple reports indicate Wilson and the Chiefs have agreed to a two-year, $5.6 million deal.

The #Chiefs have agreed to terms with LB Damien Wilson, formerly of the #Cowboys, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

Wilson was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He was a part-time starter for the Cowboys during his time with Dallas and recorded 121 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 1 forced fumble in his career.

He’s expected to play strongside linebacker for the Chiefs under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s 4-3 scheme with Anthony Hitchens and Reggie Ragland.

The expected deal another move to beef up the Chiefs’ defense, the team’s biggest weakness last season. The Chiefs finished next-to-last in passing defense last season.

The Chiefs are also expected to sign former Houston Texans safety Tryann Mathieu on Wednesday when the free agency period begins. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mathieu is expected to sign a three-year, $42 million contract.