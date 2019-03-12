Chiefs expected to trade linebacker Dee Ford to San Francisco 49ers, reports say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It looks like another defensive move is in the works for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Linebacker Dee Ford is expected to be traded to the San Francisco 49ers, multiple reports say. The two teams are close to finalizing a deal.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Chiefs would get a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft in the trade for Ford.

The Chiefs and Niners have agreed to parameters on a deal that would send OLB Dee Ford to San Francisco for a 2020 second-round pick, per source. Ford's camp will need to work out a contract with the Niners to complete it. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 13, 2019

Ford is coming off the best season of his career, piling up 13 sacks and forcing an NFL-leading seven fumbles. The Chiefs placed a franchise tag on Ford earlier this month, but that was no guarantee the 27-year-old would stay in Kansas City.

The team has been considering a trade for Ford this offseason as they switch from a 3-4 to 4-3 base defense under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Ford’s trade is just the latest of several unofficial roster moves for the Chiefs ahead of Wednesday’s start to the free agency period.

The Chiefs are expected to sign former Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson to a two-year, $5.6 million deal and former Houston Texans safety Tryann Mathieu to sign a three-year, $42 million contract.

The team also recently released linebacker Justin Houston, freeing up $21.1 million in their salary cap.