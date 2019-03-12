Driver in stolen vehicle crashes into KCPD officer while trying to get away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A driver trying to avoid police crashed into a patrol car Tuesday.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Conoco Station at 11th and Hardesty.

Police said officers noticed a stolen vehicle, tried to stop it, but the driver refused and intentionally crashed into the police car before taking off.

An officer and a citizen on a ride along were inside the patrol car at the time of the crash. Neither were seriously injured.

Police are calling the crash an aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and citizen.

The chase finally ended at 43rd and Wayne. Officers arrested the suspect at a home along Highland.