Driver crashes into Ruskin High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after crashing into a Kansas City, Missouri high school early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. at Ruskin High School, which is near Blue Ridge Boulevard and 111th Street.

Marissa Cleaver, a spokesperson for the school district told FOX4 they believe the driver sustained a medical emergency, which caused the crash.

There were two people in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The passenger was not injured.

Cleaver said she does not believe the driver or the passenger were students or associated with the school.

Teachers and custodial staff were the only ones in the school at the time of the crash.

Classes Tuesday will go on as scheduled, Cleaver said. The crash did not appear to cause any structural damage.

Students, parents and teachers should park and drop off at the front entrance because Circle Drive is closed.