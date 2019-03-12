Former Lee’s Summit officer who led police on 100 mph chase, pleads guilty to armed bank robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Lee’s Summit, Missouri police officer who led police on a 100 miles per hour chase has pleaded guilty in federal court to armed bank robbery.

Richard W. Hagerty, of Independence, Missouri, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of armed bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to U.S. Attorney Timothy A. Garrison.

The 35-year-old was a police officer with the Lee’s Summit Police Department from 2007 to 2016.

Officials say Hagerty entered Central Bank of the Midwest in Lee’s Summit, on Aug. 28, 2018. Hagerty, wearing a camouflage balaclava-style mask that covered part of his face and black gloves, pointed a Glock .40-caliber pistol at a customer and yelled, “Everybody get down on the floor, this is a robbery.” He demanded cash from two tellers, pointing the handgun at them while he was demanding money. Hagerty stole about $7,000 then left the bank on foot.

A Lee’s Summit police officer located Hagerty driving a vehicle shortly after the robbery. When the officer activated his emergency lights, Hagerty accelerated and a chase began. The chase stretched from Lee’s Summit to Grandview, Missouri, in the middle of the day, on busy thoroughfares. Hagerty drove erratically during the chase, according to court documents, by reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour on those busy roads, passing through school zones, and crossing into oncoming traffic.

Hagerty was finally stopped and was immediately recognized by the arresting officer.

Under federal statutes, Hagerty could be sentenced to up to 25 years in federal prison without parole for armed bank robbery, plus a consecutive mandatory minimum sentence of seven years, up to life in federal prison, for brandishing the firearm.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

The case was investigated by the Lee’s Summit Police Department and the FBI.

