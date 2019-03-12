Intentionally Eat’s recipe for mint chocolate pots de creme

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Mint chocolate pots de creme

Ingredients: 10 oz dark chocolate

15 oz can of coconut cream

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 drop peppermint therapeutic grade essential oil or 1/4 tsp peppermint extract

1 pinch sea salt

Instructions: Melt chocolate over a double boiler or in the microwave.

Place all ingredients EXCEPT the chocolate in a high speed blender and blend until smooth.

With the blender on low speed, gradually pour in melted chocolate. Blend until well incorporated.

Pour into individual serving bowls or ramekins and refrigerate until chilled, about 4 hours. You can top them with coconut whipped cream, mint leaves and nuts, if desired. Enjoy!

Nutrition

Serving: 0.25 cup | Calories: 285 kcal | Carbohydrates: 24 g | Protein: 4 g | Fat: 23 g | Fiber: 2 g



