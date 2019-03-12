Intentionally Eat’s recipe for mint chocolate pots de creme

Ingredients:
- 10 oz dark chocolate
- 15 oz can of coconut cream
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 drop peppermint therapeutic grade essential oil or 1/4 tsp peppermint extract
- 1 pinch sea salt
Instructions:
-
Melt chocolate over a double boiler or in the microwave.
-
Place all ingredients EXCEPT the chocolate in a high speed blender and blend until smooth.
-
With the blender on low speed, gradually pour in melted chocolate. Blend until well incorporated.
-
Pour into individual serving bowls or ramekins and refrigerate until chilled, about 4 hours. You can top them with coconut whipped cream, mint leaves and nuts, if desired. Enjoy!
Nutrition
Serving: 0.25cup | Calories: 285kcal | Carbohydrates: 24g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 23g | Fiber: 2g
