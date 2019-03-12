FOX4 Interactive Radar shows 🌧️ returns, heavy at times

Jury recommends 54 years for man in killing of 19-year-old ex-girlfriend

Posted 6:13 pm, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:15PM, March 12, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury recommended a prison sentence of up to 54 years for Joseph Gonsalez, who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in January 2018.

Gonsalez was convicted Monday of voluntary manslaughter,  two counts of armed criminal action and child endangerment. He was initially charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Elizabeth Richards, the mother of his child.

Elizabeth Richards

According to court documents, Richards was found bound by duct tape and shot in the head at a home near 111th and College Avenue on Jan. 6, 2018. Gonsalez was also suffering from a gunshot wound.  Their 2- year-old child was inside the home, but was not injured.

The sentence will be set by a Jackson County judge at a later date.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.