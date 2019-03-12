Jury recommends 54 years for man in killing of 19-year-old ex-girlfriend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury recommended a prison sentence of up to 54 years for Joseph Gonsalez, who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in January 2018.

Gonsalez was convicted Monday of voluntary manslaughter, two counts of armed criminal action and child endangerment. He was initially charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Elizabeth Richards, the mother of his child.

According to court documents, Richards was found bound by duct tape and shot in the head at a home near 111th and College Avenue on Jan. 6, 2018. Gonsalez was also suffering from a gunshot wound. Their 2- year-old child was inside the home, but was not injured.

The sentence will be set by a Jackson County judge at a later date.