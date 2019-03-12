FOX4 Forecast: Rainy intervals ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain, heavy at times, will return to the region today. There may even be a few thunderstorms although severe weather is not expected. Highs will run in the 50s with off and on rain through the evening. Winds pick up big time tomorrow as the storm approaches and could gust above 40-50mph at times! Find out when the winds will relax, how much rain to expect and temperature trends ahead in the updated forecast here!

We’ve all taken shots at a local TV meteorologist at one point or another, and we’ve certainly seen your comments on social media.

Just why is it so difficult to figure out how much snow is actually going to fall? Pouring rain, days of snow, temperatures swings that make your head spin. Why won’t Mother Nature just play along?

Take it from five experienced forecasters, including FOX4’s Joe Lauria, who know all to well: Predicting the weather isn’t as easy as it might seem. They dive into the complexities that make up Midwestern forecasting in a new podcast, "Why We Love to Hate Our Meteorologists."

Check out the new podcast below.

