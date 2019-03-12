Lee’s Summit man charged with shooting ex and her boyfriend in Raytown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- A 49-year-old Lee's Summit man is now facing charges in Tuesday morning's double murder in Raytown, prosecutors say. Court records say he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

Clifton Jack has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the deaths of 44-year-old Rita Moore and 49-year-old Rodney Brundige.

Court records say just after 7 p.m. Monday, police were called to a Raytown apartment at The Park at Westridge on 83rd Street. Moore told officers Jack had come to her home and caused a disturbance but left before police got there.

Moore said Jack had been harassing her since they broke up in September. Police called Jack, who said he wanted money back that Moore "owed" him, according to court documents.

Police told Moore how she could get a restraining order, which she said she would get after work on Tuesday.

But Tuesday morning, at about 6 a.m., police were called to the apartment again, this time by Moore's son. The 18-year-old said Jack, his step-father, had shot his mother and her boyfriend, Brundige.

The teen said Jack then shot himself, court documents say.

When police arrived, officers found Moore and Brundige dead in the apartment from gunshot wounds. Jack was also found injured but still alive inside the home, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jack was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

According to court records, Moore's son later told police he received a text from Jack on Monday night saying, "I love you but know is my time for payback for everything that was done to me," and "Tell your mom I need my money back asap I don't care who pays it. But this time I'm done playing games."

The teen also told police Jack had allegedly previously threatened Moore with a gun but didn't shoot her.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $500,000.