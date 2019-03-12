Man and woman dead, third person fighting for their life after shooting in Raytown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- Two people are dead and a third is fighting for their life after an early morning shooting in Raytown, Missouri.

According to Raytown police Sgt. Gary Davis, the shooting happened just before 6 a.m. along East 83rd Street not far from Blue Parkway.

Responding officers found a 44-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man dead inside of a home. They also found a 45-year-old man who had life-threatening injuries. Their identities have not yet been released.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will assist the Raytown Police Department in the investigation.

Sgt. Davis said the incident appears to be domestic in nature and there is no apparent immediate danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline, 816-474-TIPS.