Mizzou, OU, Butler & Stanford all to play in Hall of Fame Classic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Tiger basketball team in coming to Kansas City.

The Tigers along with the Oklahoma Sooners, Butler Bulldogs and Stanford will all play in the Hall of Fame Classic in November.

Games will be Monday, Nov. 25 and Tuesday, Nov. 26. Tickets are already on sale at a special rate of 50 percent off until Tuesday, April 9. Then they won’t be available again for purchase until Sept. 7.

If you can’t make it to Sprint Center to watch the games, you can watch them on ESPN.