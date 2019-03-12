Police call triple shooting in Raytown domestic violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- A triple shooting Tuesday morning killed two people and left a third in critical condition at the hospital.

It happened at The Park at Westridge apartments on 83rd Street.

Police say 911 callers reported a shooting just before 6 a.m.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex they say they found a 44-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man dead inside one of the homes.

Police say another, a 45-year-old man, also had been shot.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital, where he is reported to be in critical condition.

Raytown police are calling the shooting a domestic violence incident.

Tiffany Connell said her niece is the daughter of the man in the hospital.

Connell claims that man is the shooter. She says he has a history of alcoholism and showed up at the apartments to confront his second wife, who recently moved to get away from him. Connell claims the couple was in the process of getting a divorce.

Connell claims the man shot the woman and another man she was with, before turning the gun on himself.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is helping Raytown police investigate the violent incident.

39.008617 -94.463564