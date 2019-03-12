Police identify 2 people shot to death in KC home near 35th and Norton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police on Tuesday have identified the two people found shot to death in a Kansas City home.

The deadly shooting happened near 35th and Norton Monday afternoon, according to police. Police were called to the home on a welfare check just after 2 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found the two victims, a man and a woman, dead inside the home.

The victims have been identified as 32-year-old Michael Scott and 21-year-old Ja’Sean C. Rice.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

As police work to figure out what happened, family of the potential victims are also looking for answers.

“It’s sad that you have to get a phone call that your family member is gone,” Bridget Johnson said.

Dozens of Johnson’s family members got the same call Monday afternoon, that her cousin, a father of four was killed.

“There’s babies that are being raised without their father now. There’s sisters and brothers that’s not going to be able to talk to their brother. There’s a mother that’s not going to be able to hug her son again, and all for what?” cousin Lakasiha Williams said.

Johnson knows the pain of not being able to hug her son. Her son, 23-year-old Anthony Johnson, was murdered back in 2015.

“It’s sad, another tragedy for our family, and we’ve got to pull together as a family,” Johnson said.

The family spent hours just outside the crime scene tape Monday as police waited to be able to get back inside the home. Investigators are still trying to determine more about what happened.

Just over three years after that first tragedy, Johnson is once again hoping someone can give her answers to what she can only sum up right now as more senseless violence.

“If anybody around this area 35th and Norton, if they saw anything, speak up. Let us know,” she said.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

