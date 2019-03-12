FOX4 Interactive Radar shows 🌧️ returns, heavy at times

Police say Missouri woman said she shot boyfriend in movie re-enactment

Posted 7:17 pm, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:16PM, March 12, 2019

FULTON, Mo. — A Missouri woman charged with murder in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told police they were acting out a movie scene when the gun went off.

Kalesha Marie Peterson of Fulton is charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of David Dalton.

Peterson called 911 Thursday night and officers found Dalton in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say Peterson told investigators that the two were watching a movie and drinking when Dalton suggested they play out a movie scene involving a firearm. Police did not identify the movie.

Police say that in addition to drinking, Peterson was taking several prescription medications.

Peterson is jailed and does not yet have a listed attorney.

