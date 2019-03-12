Shooting near McGee & Bannister leaves one person fighting for their life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. along McGee Street at Bannister Road. Several people called 911 to report hearing gunshots and people screaming.

Police are still looking into what led up to the shooting. They did say one person sustained life-threatening injuries with gunshot wounds to the arm and stomach.

According to police, the suspect drove away in a four-door dark-colored car. That car was last seen heading east on Bannister.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.