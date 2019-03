OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police said robbers used an unusual weapon in a jewelry theft at Jared, The Galleria of Jewelry store on Monday night.

Police said multiple suspects entered the jewelry story near 135th and Metcalf around 8 p.m.

One of the suspects had some kind of hammer as they stole jewelry.

The suspects left the business prior to police arriving.

The jewelry store was still open at the time of the robbery. No one was injured.