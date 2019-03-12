Three KU students rescue boy from the water while on spring break in Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DESTIN, Fla. -- While on spring break from classes at the University of Kansas, three Sigma Phi Epsilon brothers were put to the test on a beach in Destin, Florida.

"We were all just sitting in our lawn chairs and a mom comes running up from the water and is frantically yelling for a lifeguard, or for help," Cole Firmature said.

Conor Churchill, Jared Cox and Cole saw no lifeguard around and sprang into action.

"I kind of started looking around and by then I looked back and Jared and Cole were already taking off for the water," Conor said, "So I was like shoot I guess we're doing this and we just started swimming."

At first, they couldn't see the Texas boy due to bad weather, roaring waves and thick fog. A boogie board led them to the maybe boy who was holding on for dear life.

Cole said, "He was just floating there, honestly." Conor went on to explain, "there was a rip current. So what was happening was he just kept getting pushed further and further out."

They eventually reached the terrified little boy and began their journey back to shore.

"He had absolutely no idea how to swim, though," Jared said.

The young men found themselves in over their heads with the strong rip current. They created a chain to get back to land where a sea of people and a thankful mother were clapping in awe.

"She grabbed him and was holding him and you could see on her face tears and thankfulness," witness Kaci Gilchrist said.

The praise continued from the beach to Facebook after Kaci wrote a post thanking the young men for their courageous effort, "It was pretty cool for them being that young and just jumping in and doing what needed to be done."

Kaci is a mother of three from Kansas. She and her family were vacationing in Destin when they saw the entire situation unfold. She says her children learned a lesson, while the three KU students passed the unexpected test.

"The whole day we were staying close to shore because all them, my kids, realized wow that, that could happen to me," Kaci said.

"We're just happy that everything worked out," they said in unison. "They can still have their family vacation and not have anything else to worry about, Cole said.

"Absolutely", Jared agreed.