Two people seriously injured in crash near Oldham and 79th

Posted 8:54 am, March 12, 2019, by

KANSAS  CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say two people were seriously injured in a crash early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at 3:24 a.m. near 79th and Oldham Road.

According to police, only one car was involved in the crash. Police said a Dodge passenger car was heading north when the driver apparently lost control.

The vehicle went off the right side of the road, struck a bridge pillar, and overturned, police said.

Both people inside the vehicle were ejected. First responders took both of them to the hospital where they are fighting for their lives.

