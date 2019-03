Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FOX4 family is going to grow by one more this fall -- Dhomonique Ricks and her husband are expecting baby No. 2!

The evening anchor made the big announcement Wednesday, just one day after baby Christian celebrated his first birthday! In September, he'll be a big brother.

Watch the big on-air announcement in the video player above!

