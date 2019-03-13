Family, friends ready to cheer on Oak Park grad, KU guard Ochai Agbaji at Big 12 Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A former metro high school star will play a big part in KU's efforts in the Big 12 Tournament this week.

Jayhawk fans know the name: Ochai Agbaji. He's a standout freshman guard at Allen Fieldhouse and a beloved graduate of Oak Park High School.

But his passion for sports started decades ago, as young as first grade, playing youth soccer and learning to play basketball for the Kansas City Keys.

There are autographed photos of Agbaji inside his former high school and even his old elementary school.

And today, the same support system who was cheering from the stands in Little League will be cheering on the Division I athlete from the Sprint Center at the Big 12 Tournament.

"Oh my gosh, I am a mess. I am a mess when I watch him play because I am nervous for him, and he is not even nervous," his mother Erica Agbaji said.

Also watching from the stands this week: his former Oak Park basketball coach.

"I've told him numerous times to enjoy and embrace it," Twydell Love said. "I said you worked too hard to get to where you are at, and it's not done."