Find out whether your flight is on a Boeing 737 Max 8 or 9

Posted 2:17 pm, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 02:19PM, March 13, 2019

FORT LAUDERDALE, - MARCH 11: A Southwest Boeing 737 Max 8 enroute from Tampa prepares to land at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on March 11, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Boeing's stock dropped today after a second deadly crash involving the Boeing 737 Max 8, the newest version of its most popular jetliner.(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you have a spring break trip coming up or you are just headed out of town on business, you may be wondering whether your flight was on one of the Boeing 737 Max 8 or 9 that President Trump grounded Wednesday.

To find out, you can visit SeatGuru.com.

The website will ask for your airline, flight date and flight number. Once you hit find, the results will tell you the type of aircraft your future flight is on.

Image courtesy of SeatGuru.com

 

