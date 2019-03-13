× Find out whether your flight is on a Boeing 737 Max 8 or 9

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you have a spring break trip coming up or you are just headed out of town on business, you may be wondering whether your flight was on one of the Boeing 737 Max 8 or 9 that President Trump grounded Wednesday.

To find out, you can visit SeatGuru.com.

The website will ask for your airline, flight date and flight number. Once you hit find, the results will tell you the type of aircraft your future flight is on.