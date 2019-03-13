FORT LAUDERDALE, - MARCH 11: A Southwest Boeing 737 Max 8 enroute from Tampa prepares to land at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on March 11, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Boeing's stock dropped today after a second deadly crash involving the Boeing 737 Max 8, the newest version of its most popular jetliner.(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Find out whether your flight is on a Boeing 737 Max 8 or 9
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you have a spring break trip coming up or you are just headed out of town on business, you may be wondering whether your flight was on one of the Boeing 737 Max 8 or 9 that President Trump grounded Wednesday.