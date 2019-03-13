Jalapeño poppers in 10 easy steps

Jalapeño poppers

Ingredients:

18 large straight Jalapeño peppers

6 oz cream cheese, softened at room temp for 30 minutes

2 oz sour cream

¼ cup Colby or cheddar cheese grated

¼ cup white center bread torn into small pieces

1/8 cup finely diced red peppers

1 TBS grated sweet onion

2 TBS finely chopped cilantro

¼ tsp dried oregano

¼ tsp fine black pepper

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp chili powder

¼ tsp garlic powder

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Line a jelly roll or half sheet pan with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper Cut off the stem end of the peppers Using a jalapeño corer, remove all membrane, pith and seeds Mix half of the Colby cheese with remaining ingredients until well blended Stuff each pepper with the above mixture, leaving a bit of space at the top of the pepper Place filled pepper in a chili pepper rack and fill top of each pepper with the remaining Colby cheese Place rack on jelly roll pan Cook for 25-30 minutes until peppers are soft and lose their bright green color. For spicier poppers, cook 5 minutes less Serve hot and savor the blend of spices

Makes 18 poppers

Note: It is helpful to use disposable kitchen gloves when handling peppers. Do not touch eyes or face with hands.

Original Recipe from The Companion Group 2012 – edited by Function Junction Culinary 2016.

