Jalapeño poppers in 10 easy steps

Jalapeño poppers
Ingredients:
- 18 large straight Jalapeño peppers
- 6 oz cream cheese, softened at room temp for 30 minutes
- 2 oz sour cream
- ¼ cup Colby or cheddar cheese grated
- ¼ cup white center bread torn into small pieces
- 1/8 cup finely diced red peppers
- 1 TBS grated sweet onion
- 2 TBS finely chopped cilantro
- ¼ tsp dried oregano
- ¼ tsp fine black pepper
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
- 1/2 tsp cumin
- 1/2 tsp chili powder
- ¼ tsp garlic powder
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees
- Line a jelly roll or half sheet pan with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper
- Cut off the stem end of the peppers
- Using a jalapeño corer, remove all membrane, pith and seeds
- Mix half of the Colby cheese with remaining ingredients until well blended
- Stuff each pepper with the above mixture, leaving a bit of space at the top of the pepper
- Place filled pepper in a chili pepper rack and fill top of each pepper with the remaining Colby cheese
- Place rack on jelly roll pan
- Cook for 25-30 minutes until peppers are soft and lose their bright green color. For spicier poppers, cook 5 minutes less
- Serve hot and savor the blend of spices
Makes 18 poppers
Note: It is helpful to use disposable kitchen gloves when handling peppers. Do not touch eyes or face with hands.
Original Recipe from The Companion Group 2012 – edited by Function Junction Culinary 2016.
