Jalapeño poppers in 10 easy steps

Posted 8:54 am, March 13, 2019

Jalapeño poppers

Ingredients:

  • 18 large straight Jalapeño peppers
  • 6 oz cream cheese, softened at room temp for 30 minutes
  • 2 oz sour cream
  • ¼ cup Colby or cheddar cheese grated
  • ¼ cup white center bread torn into small pieces
  • 1/8 cup finely diced red peppers
  • 1 TBS grated sweet onion
  • 2 TBS finely chopped cilantro
  • ¼ tsp dried oregano
  • ¼ tsp fine black pepper
  • 1/2 tsp sea salt
  • 1/2 tsp cumin
  • 1/2 tsp chili powder
  • ¼ tsp garlic powder

 

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees
  2. Line a jelly roll or half sheet pan with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper
  3. Cut off the stem end of the peppers
  4. Using a jalapeño corer, remove all membrane, pith and seeds
  5. Mix half of the Colby cheese with remaining ingredients until well blended
  6. Stuff each pepper with the above mixture, leaving a bit of space at the top of the pepper
  7. Place filled pepper in a chili pepper rack and fill top of each pepper with the remaining Colby cheese
  8. Place rack on jelly roll pan
  9. Cook for 25-30 minutes until peppers are soft and lose their bright green color. For spicier poppers, cook 5 minutes less
  10. Serve hot and savor the blend of spices

Makes 18 poppers

Note: It is helpful to use disposable kitchen gloves when handling peppers.  Do not touch eyes or face with hands.

Original Recipe from The Companion Group 2012 – edited by Function Junction Culinary 2016.

 

