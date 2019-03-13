× Kansas State’s Dean Wade unlikely to play in Big 12 Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All-Big 12 forward Dean Wade is expected to miss the entire Big 12 Tournament for No. 15 Kansas State because of a foot injury that has lingered for much of the season.

Wildcats coach Bruce Weber said after Wednesday’s practice at Sprint Center that the 6-foot-10 Wade would spend most of his time this week getting treatment. The hope is that Wade will be ready for next week’s NCAA Tournament, though Weber said he could not promise anything.

Wade is averaging 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Wildcats, who are the No. 1 seed in Kansas City after tying Texas Tech for the regular-season conference title.

The Wildcats did get some good news in that Cartier Diarra, who has missed several weeks after hand surgery, is expected to be available for their quarterfinal Thursday.