KC single mom says friend stole her car, led police on chase and crashed into cop car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A single, mom with a disability says she's struggling to care for her family after her car was stolen.

On Tuesday, Amanda Graves's car was taken from her home by someone she describes as a close friend. Then the person who stole her car was involved in a wreck later that day.

According to KCPD, an officer recognized the stolen car and attempted a traffic stop. The driver then intentionally crashed into the patrol car. The driver led officers on a chase that ended at 43rd and Wayne and was taken into custody at a nearby home. The case was handed to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The car was totaled, and Graves said she doesn't know what to do next. She wasn't driving it because her insurance lapsed, but she planned to get a new policy later this week.

She asked a friend to nail a broken window at her home shut because it wouldn't close. But her friend used that against her. She said the man who stole her car she used to consider a nephew. "I woke up yesterday morning and couldn't find my wallet," Graves said. "I thought maybe my kids knocked it off, so I started looking and then saw that my keys weren't there either. I looked through the window, and I saw that my car was gone." Grave's neighbors told her they'd seen her friend drive the car away. Now the betrayal is affecting her and her kids. She's left without any money to care for her three children. She has by a degenerative disc disease and lives off her disability checks. She started a GoFundMe page to try to raise money for her family. "He took everything I had," Graves said. "I don't know how I'm going to feed my kids until I get my cards back in the mail. They said 7-10 days because I had them all replaced. I get food stamps tomorrow, but I have to wait 7-10 days for the card to get here." Graves said she's shaken by the ordeal. "I can't even sleep at night knowing that someone came in my house, and I didn't even realize they were in here," she said. "My kids were asleep. You know how scary that is knowing someone got in your house and you didn't wake up." On Tuesday around noon, Graves had her television tuned to FOX4. She heard something about a stolen car that intentionally crashed into a police cruiser and led officers on a chase. She didn't piece it together -- until a detective called and told her it was her 2002 Mercury. "I don't know what to think," Graves said. "I know this person, and I never thought he would do this to me. He knows I got three kids. He knows I'm disabled. He knows my car just got stolen last month, and I got it back." Graves said her former friend also stole her purse, which contained pictures of her deceased father, her children as babies and her father's ashes.