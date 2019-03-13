FOX4 Forecast: Wind Advisory starts at 10am

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A strong storm system will move into the plains keeping chances for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through Thursday. We are expecting significant rainfall. There could be issues with flooding, especially for those in NE KS & NW MO. Southerly winds will be increasing as well, with gusts above 45mph at times! A Wind Advisory takes effect at 10am running through 10pm Thursday. That will send our temperatures soaring before the colder air moves in. We are tracking the latest on the rain timeline along with when sunshine will return in the updated forecast here!

We’ve all taken shots at a local TV meteorologist at one point or another, and we’ve certainly seen your comments on social media.

Just why is it so difficult to figure out how much snow is actually going to fall? Pouring rain, days of snow, temperatures swings that make your head spin. Why won’t Mother Nature just play along?

Take it from five experienced forecasters, including FOX4’s Joe Lauria, who know all to well: Predicting the weather isn’t as easy as it might seem. They dive into the complexities that make up Midwestern forecasting in a new podcast, "Why We Love to Hate Our Meteorologists."

