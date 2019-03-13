Topeka man convicted in 2018 killing of girlfriend’s mother’s boyfriend near Perry Lake

OSKALOOSA, Kan. — A 23-year-old Topeka man has been convicted for the killing of a Lawrence man who was his girlfriend’s mother’s boyfriend.

Jefferson County, Kansas Attorney Josh Ney announced Wednesday that a jury convicted Jonathan Davis Blevins of first degree murder for the March, 14, 2018 shooting death of 22-year-old Taylor Dean Sawyer. Sawyer was shot to death in a remote area near Perry Lake.

Blevins’s girlfriend, Ashlyn Hemmerling, will be arraigned later this month on a charge of first-degree murder. Her mother, Sarah Hemmerling, initially was charged with obstruction, but that charge was dropped.

Sawyer was Sarah’s boyfriend, according to the Associated Press.

“I’m thankful that Taylor’s family can see justice served for their son and brother today,” Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig said. “This investigation brought together excellent detective work, state-of-the-art forensic testing, and expert crime scene investigation in order to discover the truth regarding Taylor’s death. This was a job well done by all involved.”

Herrig said previously that authorities believe Ashlyn Hemmerling helped orchestrate the killing. He said circumstances leading to the homicide may have involved a domestic dispute as well as drug use.

Sentencing is set for Blevins on April 18, 2019.