KC man got out of car just minutes it fell through his garage floor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City man was minutes away from being inside of his car when it fell through his garage and into the basement of his home.

Kansas City firefighters were called to the home near 73rd and Richmond Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a structure collapse.

When they arrived on scene, the homeowner told them that he'd just parked his car in the garage and was inside eating dinner when he heard a loud bang.

The garage is separate from the rest of the house. No one was injured.