Escaped Pettis County inmate captured in Oklahoma, steals police car, escapes again

HOWE, Okla. — Authorities in Oklahoma are now searching for an inmate who escaped from a Pettis County jail Sunday night after he once again escaped custody but this time in their area.

LeFlore County Sheriff Rob Seale said a deputy captured 30-year-old Travis Lee Davis Wednesday morning, placed him in handcuffs then put him in a the back of a patrol vehicle.

At some point Davis managed to slip out of the handcuffs and crawl through the police cage of the deputy’s patrol car. Sheriff Seale said Davis took control of the vehicle then drove off.

He eventually wrecked the stolen police car, but he once again took off. Deputies are still looking for him.

When the deputy took Davis into custody earlier in the day the deputy didn’t know he was an escaped inmate. The deputy arrested him because he allegedly took a woman hostage in a green Cadillac at Choctaw Travel Plaza & Casino in Heavener, Oklahoma. Heavener is approximately 200 miles just southeast of Oklahoma City or 330 miles south of Kansas City.

Davis is believed to have ties to the area in Oklahoma where they are searching for him, authorities also told KFSM.

The 30-year-old was being held in Pettis County on a $110,000 bond for charges including kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a minor, domestic assault, resisting arrest, and parole violation.

Davis is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He also has several tattoos including an eye within a triangle on the front of his neck. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray pants.

