Man who fired shots at Highlands Elementary planned to be shot by police, court records say

MISSION, Kan. — Court documents say the man who fired shots in the direction of Highlands Elementary earlier this month intended to get shot by police.

Dylan Ruffin, 26, is facing charges after he allegedly fired shots at the Mission elementary and pointed a gun at police.

Police said officers were called to the Mission elementary at about 1:30 p.m. March 1 after students said they heard gunshots.

The school went on lockdown, and officers found two shattered windows, a bullet on the floor of the school and multiple bullet holes in a van in the school’s parking lot. Court documents say police believed the gunfire originated from a home across the street.

When officers made contact with the occupants of the home, Ruffin’s mother said she knew her son had a gun but didn’t think he had any bullets. Officers took her a safe distance away while other officers remained at the front of home.

Court documents say officers repeatedly told Ruffin to exit the home. When he opened the front door, police said he had a gun in his hand. Police ordered the 26-year-old to drop the gun, but court records say he pointed the gun at the officers.

All three officers fired at Ruffin, court documents say. He was hit in the leg and taken into custody. No students, faculty or officers were injured in the shooting.

Police later determined Ruffin’s gun had an extended magazine inside but was unloaded, court records say.

He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of criminal discharge of a firearm at a dwelling or structure.

Ruffin’s mother later told police her son had been suicidal. She also told investigators that her son had a drug addiction problem. She said he was too afraid to shoot himself, and he said he would shoot at the school to make someone else do it, court documents say.

At the hospital, court records say Ruffin told police similar statements about wanting to be shot by officers, but he denied shooting at the school.

When police searched Ruffin’s bedroom, they found about 27 bullet holes in the room, all in the direction of the elementary school. They also found drug paraphernalia.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

Click on the boxes below for our FOX 4 You Matter reports and other helpful phone numbers and resources.

Previous coverage:

