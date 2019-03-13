× Woman in critical condition after being struck by FedEx truck near 55th and Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a woman was struck by a FedEx truck Wednesday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.

The incident was reported just before 6:15 p.m. near 55th and Troost.

Officials on scene said the woman was crossing Troost at 55th Street when the driver of a FedEx truck, turning onto Troost struck her.

The female pedestrian is reported to have critical injuries.

The FedEx driver did remain on scene following the incident.

FOX4 has reached out to FedEx for a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details become available.