You’re not alone: Facebook & Instagram are experiencing issues

Posted 1:35 pm, March 13, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No, you’re not the only one who cannot post to Facebook or Instagram.

Facebook shared on Twitter Wednesday just before 1 p.m. that they are experiencing a wide-spread issue impacting users’ ability to post and share.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps,” Facebook tweeted. “We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

Facebook did not give an estimate for when they expect the problem to be resolved.

The issue was also impacting Instagram.

