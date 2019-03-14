AMBER Alert suspect arrested after mom found dead, 2-year-old still missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. -- Authorities now say they have arrested the man accused in connection with a double shooting and AMBER Alert, but the child who was the subject of the alert is still missing.

Dariaz Higgins was arrested just before 1 p.m. Wednesday in Milwaukee.

WITI reports that he was wanted in connection with the shooting death of Sierra Robinson Monday. Higgins is believed to have taken his child whom he had with Robinson, two-year-old Noelani, with him when he took off.

As of Thursday, the AMBER Alert for Noelani is still active.

The Milwaukee Police Department says they will use all available resources to find her. They are currently investigating a tip that she may be in St. Cloud, Minnesota or Ann Arbor, Michigan, WITI reported.

Citing court documents, WITI reported that the little girl had been living with her father while her mother was living in Las Vegas. Her mother, Robinson, was in Milwaukee this week to pick up Noelani but instead was killed.