Chiefs expected to sign former Saints defensive end Alex Okafor, reports say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reports say the Chiefs are expected to sign former New Orleans Saints defensive end Alex Okafor.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the expected roster move. He said Okafor will get a 3-year deal for up to $24 million.

Okafor spent the past two seasons with the Saints. Before that he spent four seasons in Arizona with the Cardinals after they selected him in the fourth round of 2013 NFL Draft.

In his career, Okafor has recorded 116 solo tackles with 22 sacks.

The deal would be one of many moves the Chiefs have made recently to beef up the Chiefs’ defense, the team’s biggest weakness last season. The team finished next-to-last in passing defense last season.

On Thursday, the team also signed former Houston Texans safety Tryann Mathieu. That signing came after the Chiefs released veteran safety Eric Berry on Wednesday after nine seasons with the team.

Then the team signed former Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson on Thursday as well.

The Chiefs released linebacker Justin Houston over the weekend, freeing up $21.1 million in their salary cap. The Chiefs are also expected to trade linebacker Dee Ford to the San Francisco 49ers for a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, reports say.

