Fan Experience gets shut down due to strong winds, but doesn’t ruin Big 12 fun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- No matter what colors fans are sporting in downtown KC, everybody's there to have a good time at the Big 12 Tournament.

On Thursday, strong winds shut down the Fan Experience that's outside the Sprint Center for fans to enjoy before heading inside for the games.

Some younger fans FOX4 talked to were a bit disappointed.

"I really wanted to do the three-point contest, but since it's shut down I couldn't. It's hard," 11-year-old Hudson White said.

"I was looking forward to most to bouncing the basketballs," 6-year-old Brynn White said.

Basketball goals were down and speakers were covered with tarps.

John Deprisco's basketball wrapped photo-booth was also supposed to be part of the fun. Although he gets the day off, Deprisco said he wished he was working.

"We wrap the bus, and we put a lot into it," he said. "And we want to be open and show it off, but just for safety reasons, we don't have it open (Thursday)."

Inside Power & Light, fans like Amanda Weinbeck found other avenues of entertainment.

"The basketball contest, just walking around enjoying everything, checking it all out," she said.

"They're really fun to watch," K-State fan Brynn Lowe said about the contests. "Rooting for people, it's really funny."

So, all in all, to fans it was still a win.

Kathy Nelson with the KC Sports Commission said the Fan Experience will be open normal hours Friday from 2-7 p.m. The BBQ Contest is still on for Friday, as planned. They're working to make up the rub and sampling contests.