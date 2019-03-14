FOX4, American Red Cross & KCFD team up to ensure local homes have working smoke alarms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Every day, seven people die in home fires—most often, in homes without working smoke alarms. But these devices can cut the risk of death by half. That’s why the American Red Cross & FOX4 have launched the Home Fire Campaign to help prevent needless tragedies.

Did you know that if you cannot afford a smoke alarm, you can get one from your local fire department such at KCFD for free. You can also register online here call (816) 841-5204.

Year-round through the campaign’s Sound the Alarm events, Red Cross volunteers and community partners go door-to-door in high-risk neighborhoods to install free smoke alarms and help families create home fire escape plans.

And if the worst happens, the Red Cross will be there. Our volunteers are often among the first on the scene after a home fire—offering emotional support, helping families find a place to stay and assisting with their recovery.

Thanks to generous donations, services are free and available for all those in need.

The goal of our Home Fire Campaign is to reduce deaths and injuries from these everyday disasters. Already, the Red Cross has reached more than 1.7 million people and saved more than 500 lives across the country since the campaign launched in 2014.

Home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster. While you can’t always stop them from happening, you can help ensure your family is prepared. Please join FOX4 and the American Red Cross as we Sound the Alarm about home fire safety and save lives.

You can install free smoke alarms, volunteer to help people recover from a fire, or donate to support our lifesaving services. Click or tap here to find events in your community that need volunteers.