Johnson County man charged with pulling gun on man over parking lot argument

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Overland Park man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened someone whose cart ran into his vehicle at a laundromat parking lot.

Patrick Douglas, 41, is charged with aggravated assault and marijuana possession.

On January 13, Overland Park police responded to a call about a disturbance in a parking lot of a laundromat near W. 87th and Maston Streets. When they arrived, they talked with a man who said that Douglas had threatened him with a gun.

The victim told police that his cart hit Douglas’ car and the two had gotten into an argument.

He said that Douglas pulled out a gun and pointed it at him, saying “I will put a cap in your a**” and “This is Kansas, motherfu**er, I can kill you.”

Two separate witnesses backed up the victim’s story.

Douglas admitted to getting a gun out of his car, but denied pointing it at the victim. Douglas said he was scared the victim might hurt him because of the size difference between them.

While he was being transported to jail, Douglas allegedly pulled a bag of marijuana out of his sock after being questioned by officers. He has two prior convictions for marijuana possession.

Douglas remains in the Johnson County jail on $100,000 bond.