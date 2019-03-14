Join FOX4 and CCVI at the 31st Annual Trolley Run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Join FOX4 and the Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired Sunday, April 28 for the 31st Annual Trolley Run.

This particular run is one of the largest timed four mile runs in the nation.

Money raised from the race goes directly to CCVI’s programming

Click to tap here to sign up for the race

The fast, flat, fun course takes you from Waldo to the Plaza. Be sure to stick around for the After-Bash for great food and drink.

The morning wraps up with the Kids’ Run.

Since 1952, The Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired has prepared young children with visual impairments, including those with multiple disabilities, to function at their highest potential in the sighted world. To learn more about our programs, click or tap here.